Comerica Bank Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 107,663 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,860,000 after purchasing an additional 95,554 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 85,433.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 28,193 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $26,160,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WRE opened at $25.45 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.