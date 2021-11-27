Comerica Bank Has $1.96 Million Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,743 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.29% of SP Plus worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SP. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter worth $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter worth $207,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in SP Plus by 106,057.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in SP Plus during the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SP Plus by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SP shares. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $679.97 million, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.65. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

