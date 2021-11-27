Comerica Bank Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Trinseo worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Trinseo by 37.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trinseo by 25.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Trinseo by 19.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSE opened at $50.17 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

TSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,687.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

