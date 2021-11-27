Comerica Bank Invests $2.11 Million in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 50.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 66,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 20.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after purchasing an additional 245,511 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 33.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 18.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,469.50 and a beta of 0.37. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.83.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cfra lowered their target price on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

