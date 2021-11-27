Comerica Bank Lowers Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,573 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,753,000 after buying an additional 11,345,002 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after buying an additional 1,499,755 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,943,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,283,000 after buying an additional 371,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,387,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,107,000 after buying an additional 72,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $27.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

