Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Progress Software worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Progress Software by 19.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progress Software alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PRGS stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $39.86 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.22.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.67%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.