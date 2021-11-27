Comerica Bank Lowers Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of SkyWest worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in SkyWest by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in SkyWest by 61.4% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SKYW stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.