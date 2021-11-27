Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Barnes Group worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of B. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 53.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $1,717,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 97,915.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:B opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $39.84 and a one year high of $57.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

