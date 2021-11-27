Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of GMS worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 34.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,074,000 after purchasing an additional 857,486 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 31.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,001,000 after buying an additional 458,110 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 9.1% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,964,000 after buying an additional 414,950 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 35.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,585,000 after buying an additional 388,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 317.2% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 200,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after buying an additional 152,366 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $486,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $2,015,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175 and have sold 37,383 shares worth $1,845,116. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.20.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

