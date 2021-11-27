Comerica Bank Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 78,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.57% of Capital Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 204.9% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 347,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 233,271 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 50.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 123,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $367.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $28.16.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 21.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.07%.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 15,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $404,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $109,901.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,826 shares of company stock worth $1,602,008 over the last three months. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

