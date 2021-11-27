Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 602.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 52,509 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXTA. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

