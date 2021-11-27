Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,147 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Hilltop worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,246,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hilltop by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,228,000 after buying an additional 737,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at $15,458,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,106,000 after purchasing an additional 411,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 322,959 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $34.84 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

