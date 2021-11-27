Comerica Bank Sells 1,627 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of AeroVironment worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 192.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,697,000 after acquiring an additional 265,130 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,368,000 after purchasing an additional 264,945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,431,000 after purchasing an additional 146,730 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 91,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in AeroVironment by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,765,000 after purchasing an additional 76,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $83.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,773.00 and a beta of 0.38. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.79 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $677,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,972.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $539,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,994 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

