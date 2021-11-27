Comerica Bank Sells 2,139 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOYA. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,778,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.90.

VOYA opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $70.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 4.25%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

