Comerica Bank Sells 2,606 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Albany International worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Albany International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIN opened at $82.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average of $83.50. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $440,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

