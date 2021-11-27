Comerica Bank Sells 27,095 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,095 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $61.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 186.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

