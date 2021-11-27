Comerica Bank Sells 30,436 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,436 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

PK stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $24.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.08.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

