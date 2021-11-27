Comerica Bank Sells 3,331 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,567,000 after buying an additional 180,077 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $79,639,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5,647.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,097,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,361 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 30.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 228,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $33,779,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBC opened at $47.97 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

