Comerica Bank Sells 6,310 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 94.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.05. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

CTRE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

