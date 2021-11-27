Comerica Bank Sells 7,583 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Xperi worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 2,142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of XPER opened at $18.17 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

