Comerica Bank Sells 9,923 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,923 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of BancFirst worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BancFirst by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BancFirst by 72,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $77.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.50.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $119.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

