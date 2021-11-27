Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $226,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $162,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $487,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,721 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

