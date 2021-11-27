Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Magellan Health worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGLN. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.83 and a 12-month high of $99.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.54.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

