Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Hub Group worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBG opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.78. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $86.99.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

