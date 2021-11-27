Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Monro worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 1,470.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000.

MNRO stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.78. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.91 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.36.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.80%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

