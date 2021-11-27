Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,094 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.62% of Comfort Systems USA worth $17,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $28,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $1,915,373.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $3,045,683.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,548 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.85. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.64 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

