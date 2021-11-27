Commercial National Financial (CEFC) versus Its Peers Financial Analysis

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS: CEFC) is one of 319 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Commercial National Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Commercial National Financial pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commercial National Financial and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $21.25 million $4.36 million 7.72 Commercial National Financial Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.31

Commercial National Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial. Commercial National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Commercial National Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Commercial National Financial Competitors 2153 8906 7188 505 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 5.67%. Given Commercial National Financial’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Commercial National Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial National Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial 27.35% N/A N/A Commercial National Financial Competitors 28.73% 12.41% 1.26%

Volatility and Risk

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commercial National Financial competitors beat Commercial National Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Ithaca, MI.

