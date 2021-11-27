Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 469.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,605 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.98% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 92,288.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 968,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,944,000 after acquiring an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 14.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 494,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,463,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $43.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 207.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

