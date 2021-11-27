Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $34.23.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

