Comparing Marin Software (MRIN) & The Competition

Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN) is one of 125 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Marin Software to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marin Software and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $29.98 million -$14.05 million -5.59 Marin Software Competitors $1.03 billion $1.91 million -34.56

Marin Software’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software. Marin Software is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Marin Software has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software’s peers have a beta of 1.35, indicating that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -40.18% -44.45% -26.25% Marin Software Competitors -37.07% -1,621.21% -11.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Marin Software and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Marin Software Competitors 661 3171 4891 90 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 36.06%. Given Marin Software’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marin Software has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Marin Software peers beat Marin Software on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

