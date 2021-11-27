Comparing Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) & Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY)

Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) and Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mechanical Technology and Quantum-Si, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mechanical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Quantum-Si 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quantum-Si has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.27%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mechanical Technology and Quantum-Si’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mechanical Technology $9.60 million 0.00 $1.95 million N/A N/A Quantum-Si N/A N/A -$3.59 million N/A N/A

Mechanical Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Mechanical Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of Mechanical Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mechanical Technology and Quantum-Si’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mechanical Technology -3.15% -3.71% -2.71% Quantum-Si N/A N/A N/A

About Mechanical Technology

Soluna Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiaries engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage. It also develops cryptocurrency mining facilities powered by renewable energy that integrate with the blockchain network. The firm operates through the following segments: Test and Management Instrumentation and Cryptocurrency. The Test and Measurement Instrumentation segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services computer-based balancing systems for aircraft engines, high performance test and measurement instruments and systems, and wafer characterization tools for the semiconductor and solar industries. The Cryptocurrency segment is focused on cryptocurrency and the blockchain ecosystem. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut. Quantum-Si incorporated operates as a subsidiary of 4Catalyzer Corporation.

