Comparing Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR)

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.0% of Merriman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Robinhood Markets and Merriman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 1 6 6 0 2.38 Merriman 0 0 0 0 N/A

Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus price target of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 62.37%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Merriman.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Merriman’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 25.03 $7.45 million N/A N/A Merriman N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Robinhood Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Merriman.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Merriman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets -183.63% -282.13% -17.15% Merriman N/A N/A N/A

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Merriman

Merriman Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of equity and options execution services and research for high growth companies. It also provides capital formation, advisory and M&A services. The company was founded by David Jonathan Merriman on May 6, 1987 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

