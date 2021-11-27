Comparing VirnetX (VHC) & Its Rivals

VirnetX (NYSE: VHC) is one of 27 public companies in the “Patent owners & lessors” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare VirnetX to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VirnetX and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VirnetX $302.64 million $280.43 million -4.72 VirnetX Competitors $327.64 million $21.07 million 19.84

VirnetX’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than VirnetX. VirnetX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

VirnetX has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirnetX’s competitors have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VirnetX and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirnetX -101,869.99% -20.04% -18.86% VirnetX Competitors -6,804.63% 0.42% -2.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for VirnetX and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VirnetX 0 0 0 0 N/A VirnetX Competitors 68 376 826 16 2.61

As a group, “Patent owners & lessors” companies have a potential upside of 40.33%. Given VirnetX’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VirnetX has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.3% of VirnetX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of VirnetX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VirnetX competitors beat VirnetX on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology. The company was founded in August 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Zephyr Cove, NV.

