Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

CMPGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS CMPGY traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.68. 1,861,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

