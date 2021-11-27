Compound (COMP) Price Down 14.3% This Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Compound has a market cap of $1.62 billion and approximately $115.94 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $269.70 or 0.00490706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

