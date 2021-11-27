Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) by 519.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.60% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 45.35% and a return on equity of 139.55%. The company had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.