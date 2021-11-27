Conceal (CCX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $111,412.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conceal has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $111,412.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,330.07 or 0.98819111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00050079 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.30 or 0.00338860 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.20 or 0.00496915 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.68 or 0.00179478 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011660 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001637 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,989,556 coins and its circulating supply is 11,421,665 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

