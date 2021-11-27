Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.28

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.28 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.42). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.42), with a volume of 363,625 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.28. The firm has a market cap of £47.66 million and a P/E ratio of -19.12.

About Condor Gold (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.