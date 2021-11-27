Conflux Network (CFX) Reaches Market Cap of $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,684.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,112.55 or 0.07520441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.00358140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $562.65 or 0.01028886 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00085994 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.43 or 0.00421379 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.79 or 0.00462275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

