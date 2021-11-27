Connectome (CNTM) Trading 15% Lower This Week

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Connectome has a market cap of $131,928.52 and $1.03 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

About Connectome

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

