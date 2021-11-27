ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Billion

Brokerages expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to announce $13.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.54 billion and the highest is $15.27 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $6.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $45.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.59 billion to $46.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $51.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.15 billion to $55.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

NYSE COP opened at $71.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 15,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.