ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will report sales of $13.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.54 billion and the highest is $15.27 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $6.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 130.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $45.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.59 billion to $46.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $51.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.15 billion to $55.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $71.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,206,000 after buying an additional 205,533 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.1% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 11,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $341,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

