Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Short Interest Update

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the October 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CSTA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,923. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 125.8% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 1.3% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 231,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 31.1% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 82,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $3,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

