Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,001.03

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2,001.03 and traded as high as C$2,246.35. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,194.86, with a volume of 38,017 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2,335.71.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2,166.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2,001.03. The stock has a market cap of C$46.51 billion and a PE ratio of 109.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 66.6499953 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

