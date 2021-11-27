Contentos 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.53 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Contentos has a market capitalization of $75.36 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Contentos Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,957,264,019 coins and its circulating supply is 3,631,623,839 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

