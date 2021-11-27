Contrasting Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) & People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Blackhawk Bancorp and People’s United Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A People’s United Financial 0 6 0 0 2.00

People’s United Financial has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.39%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and People’s United Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $61.28 million 1.63 $10.85 million $4.45 7.87 People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 3.31 $219.60 million $1.53 11.65

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp. Blackhawk Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than People’s United Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. People’s United Financial pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. People’s United Financial has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and People’s United Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp 22.62% N/A N/A People’s United Financial 31.40% 8.50% 0.99%

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations. The Retail Banking segment comprises consumer lending and non-institutional trust services. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, CT.

