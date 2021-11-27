Contrasting C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) & Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) and Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get C-Bond Systems alerts:

This table compares C-Bond Systems and Stellus Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C-Bond Systems -611.60% N/A -916.23% Stellus Capital Investment 67.27% 8.10% 2.91%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for C-Bond Systems and Stellus Capital Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Stellus Capital Investment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Stellus Capital Investment has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.67%. Given Stellus Capital Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stellus Capital Investment is more favorable than C-Bond Systems.

Risk and Volatility

C-Bond Systems has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellus Capital Investment has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of C-Bond Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C-Bond Systems and Stellus Capital Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C-Bond Systems $660,000.00 12.73 -$4.43 million ($0.05) -0.60 Stellus Capital Investment $56.66 million 4.74 $20.19 million $2.06 6.69

Stellus Capital Investment has higher revenue and earnings than C-Bond Systems. C-Bond Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellus Capital Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment beats C-Bond Systems on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

C-Bond Systems Company Profile

C-Bond Systems, Inc. engages in the ownership, development, and manufacture of patented C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a water-based, non-toxic, nanotechnology designed for improving the integrity and performance of window film-to-glass products. The company was founded on November 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for C-Bond Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Bond Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.