Contrasting DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) & China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) and China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of DENSO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of China Shenhua Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DENSO and China Shenhua Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENSO 0 1 0 1 3.00 China Shenhua Energy 1 1 0 0 1.50

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DENSO and China Shenhua Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENSO $46.57 billion 1.25 $1.18 billion $1.88 19.68 China Shenhua Energy $33.81 billion 1.24 $5.19 billion $1.29 6.53

China Shenhua Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DENSO. China Shenhua Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DENSO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DENSO and China Shenhua Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENSO 5.71% 7.70% 4.52% China Shenhua Energy 15.41% 9.83% 7.31%

Dividends

DENSO pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. China Shenhua Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. DENSO pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Shenhua Energy pays out 73.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

DENSO has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DENSO beats China Shenhua Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DENSO

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors. The Consumer Products division offers CO2 refrigerant heat-pump water heaters, central air conditioners, and home energy management systems (HEMS). The Industrial Products division provides factory automation products such as industrial robots and programmable logic controllers. It also handles automatic identification products such as bar-code readers, quick response (QR) code readers, and integrated circuit (IC) card-related products. The New Business Fields division deals with energy management, agriculture technology, security, community network solution, healthcare, biotechnology, and electric powe

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had the recoverable coal reserves of 14.42 billion tones. Its Power segment generates and sells electric power to power grid companies. This segment generates electric power through coal, thermal, wind, water, and gas. The company's Railway segment provides railway transportation services. Its Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The company's Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. Its Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Beijing, China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited.

