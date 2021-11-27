Contrasting Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) and Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) and Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Dutch Bros shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Shake Shack shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Shake Shack shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dutch Bros and Shake Shack, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dutch Bros 0 1 8 0 2.89 Shake Shack 2 8 7 0 2.29

Dutch Bros currently has a consensus target price of $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.01%. Shake Shack has a consensus target price of $94.41, suggesting a potential upside of 24.41%. Given Shake Shack’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shake Shack is more favorable than Dutch Bros.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dutch Bros and Shake Shack’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dutch Bros N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shake Shack $522.87 million 6.10 -$42.16 million ($0.50) -151.78

Dutch Bros has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shake Shack.

Profitability

This table compares Dutch Bros and Shake Shack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dutch Bros N/A N/A N/A Shake Shack -2.64% 0.19% 0.06%

Summary

Shake Shack beats Dutch Bros on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

