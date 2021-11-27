Contrasting Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) & BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

This table compares Generation Income Properties and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Income Properties N/A N/A N/A BRT Apartments 93.91% 14.73% 7.35%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Generation Income Properties and BRT Apartments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 BRT Apartments 0 2 3 0 2.60

BRT Apartments has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.99%. Given BRT Apartments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.3% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Generation Income Properties and BRT Apartments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Income Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BRT Apartments $28.10 million 12.38 -$19.86 million $1.48 12.89

Generation Income Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRT Apartments.

Summary

BRT Apartments beats Generation Income Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in United States. It invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties. Generation Income Properties Inc. is based in TAMPA, FL.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.